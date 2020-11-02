Looking to 'eyes in the sky' to study rising sea levels

Dr Hindumathi Palanisamy has enjoyed studying the skies and the stars since she was a child, a passion she turned into a career as a scientist studying the ocean through satellites.

"Growing up in India, my mother and I would often go star-spotting," Dr Hindumathi, 33, told The Straits Times.

"That got me interested in the solar system, the origins of the universe, and I also loved the earth sciences, because it was so interesting to know more about the planet we are living on."

Dr Hindumathi, now a senior research scientist in the national sea-level programme under the Centre for Climate Research Singapore (CCRS), is leveraging her expertise in oceanography and space technology to study how rising sea levels could impact Singapore and the region.

The oceans cover more than 70 per cent of the earth's surface, yet their sheer size and inaccessibility of some areas mean it is difficult to scrutinise how sea levels vary across the globe.

"Tide gauges are useful to directly measure how sea levels vary, but these are very sparsely distributed along the coastlines and therefore cannot capture every part of the ocean," she said.

But satellites offer broader coverage, functioning as eyes in the sky for scientists studying how sea levels are rising in response to melting ice sheets and thermal expansion of water.

This is done through a technique known as satellite altimetry, a relatively new field of science that gained traction only in the 1990s, said Dr Hindumathi, who spent 11 years in France studying and working on sea-level science before moving to Singapore, with her husband and two children, last year to join CCRS.

Satellite radar altimeters measure sea levels by determining the time it takes a radar pulse to make a round trip from the satellite to the sea surface and back, noted the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on its website.

But this is not the only strategy in a climate scientist's toolkit.

Sea-level rise is also studied through data collected through tide gauges and high-tech buoys, known as Argo floats, that can measure the temperature and salinity profile in a water column. Other tools, such as the use of ocean models, can also contribute to a more complete understanding of sea-level rise and coastal impacts.

"People often assume that with global warming, sea levels would rise the same way around the world, but that's not the case," said Dr Hindumathi.

Preliminary studies at CCRS show that rising sea levels in tropical areas could be up to 30 per cent higher than the global average due to various factors.

The Equator is located away from the two ice sheets, in Greenland and Antarctica. When the ice sheets lose mass due to higher temperatures - the gravitational pull that once held waters around the ice close to them relaxes. This causes water to "slosh" away from the ice sheets - and likely, towards the Equator.

"Many people may think that climate change doesn't concern them, because the ice sheets are so far away. But it's something that we need to think about. We, climate scientists, should make it a priority to convey to people the importance of climate change."