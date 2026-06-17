Living Lab: $14 million awarded to projects testing coastal defences in Singapore

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The stretch of Changi Beach, where environmentally friendly sea walls will be created.

SINGAPORE - An eco-friendly seawall that seals its own cracks and gradually adapts to rising sea levels is among five projects slated for testing along Singapore’s coastline from 2027.

Backed by an injection of about $14 million from national water agency PUB’s Living Lab platform, these coastal protection projects could evolve from pilot projects into scalable solutions in the Republic.

The initiative was announced by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on June 17, at the Coastal and Flood Resilience Leaders Summit at Singapore International Water Week.

Developed by universities, contractors, and consultants, these test-bedded solutions are designed to fortify Singapore’s coastal and flood defences, for which the Government set aside $10 billion in 2020.

Fu said: “By bringing together universities and industry players in these R&D projects, we can turn promising ideas into deployable solutions — and deployable solutions into infrastructure at scale.

“As Singapore and cities around the world confront growing coastal and flood risks, one thing is clear: none of us can do this alone. But together, we can move faster and further.”

The projects will be tested off Sentosa’s Tanjong Rimau, Changi, Yishun Dam and East Coast Park, PUB said in a statement. These sites were chosen based on technical, operational and environmental factors.

Over three years, the Living Lab’s findings will determine the viability of these solutions for long-term, large-scale coastal protection.

Off the coast of Changi, a team will trial a “living seawall” designed to incrementally respond to gradual sea-level rise while ensuring that marine biodiversity thrives.

Yang Zi Qian, managing director of Delta Marine Consultants, explained that the approach could upend the traditional view that vertical seawalls are at odds with nature, while providing flexibility to gradually extend the wall as the sea rises.

“The concept of an incremental build is going to be one of the essential elements of our coastal protection policy,” said Yang, who leads one of the project’s six partnering entities. “We don’t build a giant seawall all at once, nor do we under-protect. We build what we need, monitor future forecasts, and structurally scale it up accordingly to adapt to a changing climate.”

The consortium also includes Japanese engineering firm Kajima Corporation, the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Singapore Institute of Technology, Samwoh Innovation Centre, and Oung Construction.

The integrated wall will draw on Kajima’s experience building an eco-friendly seawall in Tokyo, said strategic adviser for Kajima Technical Research Institute Singapore Hiroyuki Takasuna.

The city’s wall had been planned with local biodiversity of fish, crabs and other marine life in mind through the design of grooves, tide pools and other features.

This will be adapted to Singapore’s tropical climate, factoring in the Republic’s humidity, temperature, tidal conditions, solar radiation and sea level projections, he added.

Like the human body, the low-carbon structure will also be able to seal itself whenever a crack surfaces using an embedded network containing a patented sealing agent that acts like a blood coagulant, said Samwoh Corporation director Ho Nyok Yong.

He added: “The strength of the (sealing agent) is equal or even better than the original concrete, allowing it to stand forever.”

Representatives from Kajima Corporation, Samwoh Corporation, Singapore Institute of Technology, Delta Marine Consultants, Oung Construction and the National University of Singapore standing along a stretch of Changi Beach, where environmentally friendly sea walls will be created. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

At Sentosa, another project will deploy an interlocking concrete armour system of blocks that blunts the impact of waves and erosion.

Originally created to protect the Netherlands, where 75,000 blocks are already in use, the modular defense system known as XblocPlus will now be tested for its effectiveness in tropical urban waters with lower wave energy.

A few hundred blocks, each weighing about a tonne, will be placed off Tanjong Rimau, where one of Singapore’s last remaining coastal cliffs and rocky shores is located.

Because the armour requires only a single layer, it significantly reduces the material needed for coastal defense, said NUS civil and environmental engineering professor Adrian Law. His team will use remote sensing software and other monitoring methods to assess the barrier’s strength.

The high porosity of the blocks will also provide safe havens for marine life while effectively dissipating wave energy.

This project will mark local construction firm Woh Hup Engineering’s first foray into the coastal protection industry, with the goal of ensuring the product is cost-effective enough for nationwide use.

Addressing concerns from nature experts that construction off Tanjong Rimau could disrupt wildlife habitats, PUB said the XblocPlus project will protect the area’s ecological and historical features.

A model showing the usage of XblocPlus Armour, at the PUB pavilion at Singapore International Water Week on June 16. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The location of its deployment was identified by the agency and Sentosa Development Corporation for integration with planned slope stabilisation works.

The PUB told ST: “Deployed at the toe of the slope, XblocPlus will serve as a coastal protection measure to mitigate wave-induced erosion to preserve the stability and effectiveness of the slope stabilisation works and safeguarding public safety.”

These five projects brings the total number of projects under PUB’s Coastal Protection and Flood Management Research Programme to 38.