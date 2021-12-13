Lions sedated after escaping container at Changi Airport have recovered from anaesthesia

SINGAPORE - Two lions shot with tranquillisers after they escaped from their container at Changi Airport on Sunday (Dec 12) have recovered well from the anaesthesia.

The big cats, believed to be part of a seven-lion shipment in transit to an overseas facility, are being monitored closely by Mandai Wildlife Group's veterinary and quarantine teams.

All the lions are at the group's quarantine facility in Mandai for their safety and welfare.

It is not known where the lions are from or where they were headed.

Singapore Airlines, which was handling the shipment, said on Sunday that the lions did not breach the safety netting around the container at any time.

One lion had reportedly laid atop its cage at one point, before both cats were sedated.

SIA declined to comment further on the incident, citing "commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons".

It said yesterday that the incident is being investigated.

The airline added: "We continue to seek Mandai Wildlife Group's expert advice on the appropriate next steps to ensure that the lions are fit for transport before they continue their journey."