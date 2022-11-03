‘Like stars in a black sea’: Waters off Changi Beach set aglow by sea fireflies

SINGAPORE - The teen had just switched off his flashlight and was standing in the darkness at Changi Beach when he saw glimmers of blue light bursting from the water near the shoreline.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the ocean glow like that,” said 18-year-old Kuppusamy Velmurugan Aravindh about the incident he witnessed on Oct 27.

The student, who attends the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, was there that day guiding three of his friends along the intertidal zone at low tide, at about 7.30pm.

He went back with his friends the next day, as well as the day after that, and noted that the flashing lights had intensified.

But the blue sparkles he saw were not due to bioluminescent algal blooms that lit up the shores of Pasir Ris and Changi in March; instead, the light was emitted by tiny marine crustaceans known as ostracods, or sea fireflies.

“Unlike the dinoflagellates in March, these glowing dots were spaced out around us, like stars in the black sea. They left shimmering trails behind them,” said Ms Kong Man Jing, co-founder of science and nature channel Just Keep Thinking.

A video about the glow at Changi Beach was uploaded on Just Keep Thinking’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages. Ms Kong linked the spectacle to the ostracods.

The 28-year-old also witnessed the phenomenon at 9pm on Oct 29, while guiding a mixed group of adults and children.

“We spent about 20 minutes trying to see where and how big the creatures were, and we realised that they were the size of a grain of sand. It was quite mesmerising,” she said.

To appreciate the spectacle of these sea fireflies, people should avoid getting in the water and stomping on them; keeping a respectful distance provides a clearer view, added Ms Kong.

Although bioluminescent ostracods in South-east Asia have been observed for quite some time, this may be the first documented instance of the crustaceans’ glow in Singapore waters, said Dr Jose Christopher Mendoza.

The senior research fellow and curator of crustaceans at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum said he has not encountered any accounts of such light displays occurring in Singapore in his research.

He added that bioluminescence has only been observed in some marine ostracods, not freshwater ones.

Around the world, from Japan to the Caribbean, marine ostracods have dazzled people with their natural light shows.