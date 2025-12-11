Green pockets a lifeline for wildlife as forest patch makes way for Chencharu housing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

To blunt the environmental impact of the development, HDB said on its website that it will create pockets of green to act as a stepping stone for birds and butterflies.

SINGAPORE – A pit stop for the straw-headed bulbul – a songbird on the brink of global extinction – is slated to be cleared for the upcoming Chencharu housing estate starting in late 2026.

A report published by the Housing Board on Dec 11 found that the development will noticeably impair the ability of the native bird, as well as the critically endangered Sunda pangolin and 14 other species of fauna that use the green patch as a stepping stone to get around.

These species that typically rely on the forests for food and shelter are highly dependent on connected habitats to spread and survive.

To blunt the environmental impact of the development, HDB said on its website that it will create pockets of green to act as a stepping stone for birds and butterflies after consulting biodiversity experts and nature groups.

This involves designing a linear green strip along Yishun Avenue 1, and planting native flora that mimics a natural forest at the south-eastern corner of the project site.

Singapore is a global stronghold for the straw-headed bulbul , harbouring about a third of the world’s wild population.

The species is heavily threatened elsewhere by poaching and habitat loss.

The plot of vegetation slated for clearance spans about 7ha – roughly 10 football fields – of which some 40 per cent is made up of forest that has taken over abandoned plantations, according to the report.

Singapore is a global stronghold for the straw-headed bulbul, harbouring about a third of the world’s wild population. PHOTO: FRANCIS YAP

The environmental impact assessment was commissioned by the National Parks Board (NParks) on behalf of HDB to guide planning in the area, which is bounded by Sembawang Road, Yishun Avenue 1 and 2, and Yishun Walk.

The 140- page report was prepared by sustainability consultancy Jacobs and biodiversity consultancy Camphora.

Biologist N. Sivasothi, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore’s Department of Biological Sciences who was consulted on the project, said that HDB’s approach to mitigate the environmental impact creates a lifeline for wildlife.

Retaining some greenery in the form of “urban micro-forests” allows aerial animals to rest and refuel while travelling between Nee Soon Swamp Forest, Springleaf Nature Park and parks in the north, he said.

Welcoming HDB’s proposed enhancements as being helpful for nature, Mr Sivasothi added: “The green patch will best support avian fauna and bats, which are also fruit-eaters, and insect pollinators that help plants disperse and reproduce.

“Creating patches gives them a fighting chance instead of leaving them with an urban desert.”

While the report did not find areas of “high ecological value”, and most of the patch contains scrubland and urban vegetation, the clearing is expected to affect 27 kinds of threatened native plants.

Of these, 14 species of native flora were identified as important for conservation. Nearly all the flora – which are either vulnerable or endangered – are concentrated in the forest.

This includes the vulnerable fern Microlepia speluncae and two fig trees, which the report recommends saving, as they are important food sources for fruit-eaters and produce figs all year round.

HDB said it is studying the retention of existing large trees and salvaging of floral saplings of conservation significance where feasible.

The report noted that “small sections” of the forested interior appeared to have already been cleared by makeshift structures and undocumented small-scale farming of crops like banana, pineapple and cassava.

To determine the environmental impact, the report said it considered a total of 41 species of fauna significant for conservation in the area, even though 36 of these species had not been detected during field surveys held between August 2024 and January 2025.

This included the Sunda pangolin, which was previously recorded in the area by the Singapore Pangolin Working Group.

The report also predicted potential clashes between humans and long-tailed macaques in the area post-development, and recommended the use of public advisories to manage such conflict.

“As an urban-adapted species that is highly tolerant of human presence, the long-tailed macaque is more likely to be attracted to the site by food and food waste, rather than move away,” it said.

The clearing paves the way for the 70ha Chencharu housing area in Yishun, which will accommodate about 10,000 new homes by 2040 , with 80 per cent to be set aside for public housing.

To date, the four Build-To-Order projects at Chencharu – the name is a nod to a rare rural road in the area – has attracted about three applications for every available flat.