Less wet weather, some warm days expected in S'pore for rest of July

SINGAPORE - The second half of July will be less wet compared with the first two weeks of the month, according to the weatherman.

During this period, generally fair and warm weather can be expected on some days due to stable atmospheric conditions arising from the presence of dry air over Singapore and the surrounding region, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a statement on Friday (July 16).

However, localised short-duration showers - at times with thunder - are expected over parts of the island in the late morning and early afternoon on some days.

In addition, islandwide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls can be expected in the morning on one or two days.

During the coming fortnight, the prevailing south-west monsoon conditions could persist and the low-level winds over Singapore are forecast to continue blowing from the south-east or south-west.

However, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the northern South-east Asia region. This is expected to bring less rainfall over the equatorial South-east Asia region, including Singapore.

Overall, the rainfall over Singapore for July is forecast to be above normal.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C.

The daily maximum temperature could reach around 35 deg C on some days, particularly when there are few clouds in the sky.

Warm and humid nights with minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28 deg C can be expected on some days, particularly in the eastern and southern coastal areas, when prevailing winds blowing from the south-east bring warm, humid air from the surrounding seas.

The MSS also advised the public to visit the MSS website, NEA website, or download the myENV app, or the MSS' Weather @ SG app for updates of the daily weather forecast.