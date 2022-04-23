Learning how to co-exist with wildlife in our midst

Encounters with wild boars and otters have made headlines recently, with many people seemingly unsure as to what to do when they encounter wildlife.

Hence, local wildlife conservation groups and the National Parks Board have introduced an island-wide programme to promote better co-existence.

Called Our Wild Neighbours (OWN), the initiative launched yesterday - Earth Day - is anchored on a website for the public to learn about wildlife species and the dos and don'ts to observe during a such an encounter.

The platform has a bulletin board for events and activities organised for the public to get more involved in conservation efforts. Among examples are tree planting in Kranji Coastal Nature Park, as well as otter-spotting sessions where participants can learn about how the smooth-coated mammals have returned to Singapore even though they were once locally extinct.

The website includes information on natural habitats, and how the behaviour of wildlife can be altered due to human activities such as feeding and improper disposal of food waste.

The nature collective responsible for OWN said in a statement yesterday: "OWN aims to foster a better understanding among the community on the important role animals play in restoring and maintaining ecosystem balance, and why we need to be good neighbours to each other."

This follows widely publicised cases of human-wildlife conflict. For example, a boar was euthanised after colliding into a woman in Yishun on March 20, leaving her unconscious.

Otters have also been at the heart of human-wildlife conflict. A man, for instance, was reported to have been attacked by a group of otters at the Botanic Gardens in 2021 after the animals were agitated by a runner in the park.

A factor that commonly exacerbates human-wildlife conflict is the illegal feeding of wildlife - for instance, monkeys. This encourages these animals to encroach into densely populated human areas.

The OWN statement said: "Raising awareness and understanding of our wildlife and their behaviour is important to help foster positive human-wildlife relationships.

"This allows the community to safely share spaces with wildlife and enjoy the benefits of living close to nature, as we transform into a City in Nature."

To mark the launch yesterday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and OWN partners planted 20 native trees at Thomson Nature Park.

"Living close to nature is a privilege, but it also comes with important responsibilities, because it means we will encounter wildlife more frequently," he said.

"I am encouraged to see members of the nature community coming together to work on this meaningful initiative."

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, co-chief executive of local wildlife rescue group Acres and one of the partners of OWN, said that in most cases, residents in Singapore are uncertain about how to behave when encountering wildlife and do not know how to resolve their conflicts with native wildlife.

She added that Acres looks forward to reaching out to the wider public and showcase local efforts in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of animals.