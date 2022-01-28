2021 was second-wettest year on record due to La Nina climate phenomenon

SINGAPORE - Last year was Singapore's second-wettest year on record after 2007, the weatherman said on Friday (Jan 28).

Heavy rains had lashed the island last year, causing multiple flash floods in places such as Bukit Timah.

The La Nina climate phenomenon, which brings more rain over equatorial South-east Asia, had been in effect for 2021 and 2007.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its report on the weather and climate in Singapore last year that there was an islandwide average of 3,167.7 mm of rain.

In 2007, the islandwide average was 3,266.1mm - the highest since islandwide rainfall data collection started in 1980.

"La Nina conditions present during much of 2021 contributed to higher-than-normal rainfall in the year," MSS said.

During a La Nina event, trade winds that typically blow from the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean to the western part of the basin intensify. This causes warm water around the maritime continent - which includes Singapore and Indonesia - to be more tightly confined around it.