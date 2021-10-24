Largest therapeutic garden here opens in Jurong Lake Gardens

The largest therapeutic garden in Singapore, with features designed for children and seniors with special needs, was opened in Jurong Lake Gardens yesterday.

The 3,100 sq m garden is the first therapeutic garden here to have a section dedicated to children with special needs, catering to those with conditions such as mild autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

This children discovery area features musical play equipment, swings, a wheelchair-friendly trellis that the young ones can crawl through, as well as rest corners.

The area adjoins a butterfly maze with plants that attract the insects, enabling children to learn about pollination and the life cycle of butterflies while engaging in interactive play.

The garden has a section where plants are arranged thematically to evoke strong memories and engage the senses.

This is the seventh therapeutic garden in Singapore, and the opening was attended by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah.

Therapeutic gardens are designed to meet the physical, psychological and social needs of park users, according to NParks' website.

"Designed using science-based principles, the new therapeutic garden is deliberately planned to facilitate people's interactions with nature and improve the mental well-being of its visitors," NParks said in a statement yesterday.

The development of the therapeutic garden and the butterfly maze was supported by contributions in kind valued at over $1 million and received through NParks' registered charity, Garden City Fund.

Landscape Engineering contributed to the garden's development, while CT-Art Creation, a playground equipment supplier, contributed to the development of the play areas.

Mr Guru B, managing director of Landscape Engineering, said the company is happy to be involved in the project. "The project is a showcase of our commitment to excellence and also our experience in design and implementation," he said.

30

Number of therapeutic gardens NParks aims to open by 2030 as part of its City in Nature vision, which is to have nature pervade the urban landscape.

> 130

Number of sessions of therapeutic horticulture programmes NParks has conducted at six such gardens islandwide.

"The result is a one-of-a-kind inclusive therapeutic garden and play feature that is built to last and would benefit people of all ages and abilities living in Singapore."

Singapore's first therapeutic garden - in HortPark - was opened in 2016.

Five others were opened over the years - in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Choa Chu Kang Park, Punggol Waterway Park, Telok Blangah Hill Park and Tiong Bahru Park.

NParks has conducted more than 130 sessions of therapeutic horticulture programmes at the six gardens.

These hour-long sessions comprise activities that are designed to stimulate participants' senses and memories through interaction with nature, and encourage motor and hand-eye coordination.

NParks aims to open 30 therapeutic gardens by 2030 as part of its City in Nature vision, which is to have nature pervade the urban landscape.

Two other therapeutic gardens - in Pasir Ris Park and Bedok Reservoir Park - will open later this year, said NParks.