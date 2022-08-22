Lack of 'vitamins' could dampen forest's ability to fight climate change: Study

SINGAPORE - Man cannot live by bread alone, and neither can plants survive solely on carbohydrates.

For trees to grow well, and help in humanity's fight against climate change, they need "vitamins" too.

Now, a new study has shown just how crucial the nutrient phosphorus is in rapid tree growth - a trait that will come in useful in mankind's bid to draw down the amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air.

An international research team, which includes Assistant Professor Kelly Andersen from Nanyang Technological University, found that when phosphorus is lacking, the rate at which trees take in CO2 is slower.

Phosphorus is a naturally occurring mineral that plants use for energy and genetic "instructions" to build new cells and tissues.

However, unlike other nutrients such as nitrogen, which certain microbes in the soil can "fix" from the air, phosphorus can get depleted over time in ecosystems, especially rainforests.

This finding, published on Aug 10 in prestigious scientific journal Nature, shows that the availability of nutrients could affect the rate at which tropical forests absorb CO2 from the atmosphere.

Other theories have posited that higher CO2 levels in the atmosphere could cause forests to grow faster. But Prof Andersen, a tropical forest ecologist, said: "What the study shows is that in a world with higher CO2 concentrations, tropical trees are not going to be able to take up more CO2 unless the trees can figure out a way to increase the amount of phosphorus they take up."

When trees photosynthesise, they take in CO2 and, in the presence of sunshine, convert the carbon into biomass such as leaves, roots and trunks. But if trees grow slowly because there is not enough phosphorus, then the rate at which they take in the CO2 slows too.

For the study, the researchers zoomed into an area in the Amazon rainforest where they knew phosphorus levels are low.

The central parts of the Amazon have soil that contains less phosphorus than the western parts of the forest basin, leading researchers to guess that trees in the phosphorus-deprived areas could grow faster if they had more of the mineral.

But it was a theory that was never proven - until now.

Over a two-year period from 2017 to 2019, the research team - led by Prof Andersen's doctoral student Hellen Fernanda Viana Cunha - tested the effects of adding a mix of nutrients to the soil.

The researchers added phosphorus, nitrogen and cations-as well as all combinations of these three essential nutrients, said Prof Andersen. "However, the trees only responded to the addition of phosphorus," she added.