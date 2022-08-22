Lack of 'vitamins' could dampen forest's ability to fight climate change: Study

SINGAPORE - Man cannot live by bread alone, and neither can plants survive solely on carbohydrates.
For trees to grow well, and help in humanity's fight against climate change, they need "vitamins" too.
Now, a new study has shown just how crucial the nutrient phosphorus is in rapid tree growth - a trait that will come in useful in mankind's bid to draw down the amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air.
An international research team, which includes Assistant Professor Kelly Andersen from Nanyang Technological University, found that when phosphorus is lacking, the rate at which trees take in CO2 is slower.
Phosphorus is a naturally occurring mineral that plants use for energy and genetic "instructions" to build new cells and tissues.
However, unlike other nutrients such as nitrogen, which certain microbes in the soil can "fix" from the air, phosphorus can get depleted over time in ecosystems, especially rainforests.
This finding, published on Aug 10 in prestigious scientific journal Nature, shows that the availability of nutrients could affect the rate at which tropical forests absorb CO2 from the atmosphere.
Other theories have posited that higher CO2 levels in the atmosphere could cause forests to grow faster. But Prof Andersen, a tropical forest ecologist, said: "What the study shows is that in a world with higher CO2 concentrations, tropical trees are not going to be able to take up more CO2 unless the trees can figure out a way to increase the amount of phosphorus they take up."
When trees photosynthesise, they take in CO2 and, in the presence of sunshine, convert the carbon into biomass such as leaves, roots and trunks. But if trees grow slowly because there is not enough phosphorus, then the rate at which they take in the CO2 slows too.
For the study, the researchers zoomed into an area in the Amazon rainforest where they knew phosphorus levels are low.
The central parts of the Amazon have soil that contains less phosphorus than the western parts of the forest basin, leading researchers to guess that trees in the phosphorus-deprived areas could grow faster if they had more of the mineral.
But it was a theory that was never proven - until now.
Over a two-year period from 2017 to 2019, the research team - led by Prof Andersen's doctoral student Hellen Fernanda Viana Cunha - tested the effects of adding a mix of nutrients to the soil.
The researchers added phosphorus, nitrogen and cations-as well as all combinations of these three essential nutrients, said Prof Andersen. "However, the trees only responded to the addition of phosphorus," she added.
The experiment, which involved 32 plots of land in an 8ha plot in central Amazon, found that annual net primary productivity - or the amount of carbon taken in by the forest instead of being released into the atmosphere - increased rapidly with the addition of phosphorus.
The trees in the area grew more leaves and fine roots, although their girths did not show any noticeable differences over the period.
Prof Andersen said trees in central Amazonia could potentially take up more CO2 from the atmosphere if given more phosphorus by making more leaves and fine roots.
But whether or not the trees can keep the carbon from re-entering the atmosphere -through processes such as respiration, or decomposition - is another issue.
Prof Andersen said leaves and fine roots die and are replaced quickly, over a couple of years at maximum.
"Stem wood stores... more carbon for a longer time. Tropical trees in old-growth forests are hundreds of years old," she noted.
Prof Andersen said the next phase of the research will look into whether the increased carbon uptake recorded in the latest study will translate into longer-term consequences for stem wood production and carbon storage.
She added: "The long-term consequences for stem wood production and carbon storage will continue to be monitored."
Forestry experts not involved in the latest study said the research highlights the importance of conducting similar studies looking into how nutrient availability could impact other tropical forests of the world, considering how different they all are from one another.
Assistant Professor Lim Jun Ying, a principal investigator at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, noted that in South-east Asia's lowland rainforests, dipterocarp trees dominate.
These trees form root associations with ectomycorrhizal fungi, which help to enhance the uptake of nutrients such as phosphorous. "This may explain why the Bornean tree communities have not responded in the same way in past experiments as the Amazonian ones in this study have," he said.
Associate Professor Michiel van Breugel from Yale-NUS College said an important message from the study is that forest regrowth is always limited by resource availability.
"A few years back, there was the hopeful idea that elevated CO2 levels would accelerate forest growth - the assumption was that plant growth was CO2 limited and elevated atmospheric CO2 levels would basically act as fertiliser," he added.
"That was always a dubious assumption... This study shows why that would not work for forests on nutrient-poor soils. Not unexpected, but important to actually demonstrate this."
Prof van Breugel said similar studies should be done on a larger scale across a wider range of forest ecosystems.
"Such comparative studies not only will help us better understand why we find such differences among different areas, but also deepen our understanding of the dynamics in each of these individual areas," he added.