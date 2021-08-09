How a local developer is building homes that help residents lead a greener lifestyle

Home-grown property developer Koh Brothers is an early mover in bringing sustainability and green concepts into the homes of Singaporeans.

More than 15 years ago, it incorporated a specially designed rainwater recycling system into the building blueprint of four luxurious bungalows along Caldecott Hills, making it one of the first local developers to add such green features into its developments.

Together with an energy conservation system that includes solar heaters, the water conservation system helps home owners save up to 25 per cent in total utility bills in the long run.

“We share the nation’s push towards a greener city-state,” says Mr Francis Koh, managing director and group chief executive, adding that the company is focused on keeping sustainability at the heart of its operations.

Koh Brothers was founded as a sole proprietorship by his father, Mr Koh Tiat Meng, in 1966. It has since grown to become a Singapore-listed company with more than 40 subsidiaries, joint venture companies and associated companies in Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea.



Van Holland is a 69-unit development that will boast energy-saving and motion sensor LED lighting and solar panels. ARTIST IMPRESSION: KOH BROTHERS DEVELOPMENT



Moving in step with the nation

From using environmentally efficient materials to green designs, Koh Brothers makes it a point to factor in the environmental impact of a building right from the start of any project. Efforts to reduce emissions and climate impact include the use of renewable energy and recycled materials as much as possible, and reducing urban island heat effects by using low-emissivity glass and designing homes to optimise cross ventilation.

“We are always looking at how we can do better in being green, for both the environment and home buyers,” says Mr Koh. The company explores the use of solar panels for common areas such as roof terraces, as well as using eco-friendly materials such as recycled rubber at the playground and outdoor fitness areas, he adds.

A case in point is Koh Brothers’ latest freehold luxury residence project in Holland Village: Van Holland. The 69-unit development due for completion in 2023 will boast energy-saving and motion sensor LED lighting in all common areas, solar panels for roof terrace facilities, charging ports for electric cars and more.

But beyond just green considerations for properties developed by the company, Mr Koh explains that its homes also aim to enable residents to make lifestyle changes to reduce their carbon footprint.

Van Holland, for instance, is conveniently located within walking distance to Holland Village and the MRT station. Residents can easily access the nearby amenities, including premier schools, lifestyle and entertainment destinations, and public transport via a specially built sheltered walkway.

The development is also equipped with a user-friendly and secured bicycle garage, and a washing cum repair bay for cyclists, in hopes of encouraging more home buyers to take up cycling. “Cycling is the only truly green form of transport,” says Mr Koh, who immersed himself in cycling for two years to better understand the needs of cyclists when the company first set its sights on creating a dream home for this growing group of home owners.



The Garden of Life is one of the many features of Van Holland that aims to bring residents closer to nature. ARTIST IMPRESSION: KOH BROTHERS DEVELOPMENT



Understanding the needs of a greener world

Launched in 2015, Koh Brothers’ first executive condominium – Westwood Residences – became Singapore’s first cycling-themed residences, with features such as a mini velodrome, as well as a secured covered bicycle garage and maintenance area.

“This project was ahead of its time, promoting a cycling theme to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle,” says Mr Koh. Westwood Residences was part of 10 real estate developments – eight in the United States and one in London – profiled in a 2016 Urban Land Institute (ULI) report Active Transportation and Real Estate: The Next Frontier, highlighting top cycling-friendly projects. The concept has since won Koh Brothers many accolades, including a recognition for Innovation Excellence at the 2018 EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards.

These unique cycling-related amenities also found their way to Koh Brothers’ subsequent properties such as Van Holland, as the developer continues to keep its fingers on the pulse of shifting lifestyle trends and new aspirations.

Van Holland’s other features include two infinity pools, a pavilion and sky lounges, a Grand Waterfall, Tropical Garden Walk, Riverine Garden Walk, Sky Terrace, as well as full 3.1m-height Italian curtain walls and generous balconies which are all designed to bring its residents closer to nature. The premium luxury condominium is not only a tranquil and lush escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, but also a property that encourages more sustainable living so Singaporeans can enjoy healthy and green spaces for years to come.

“Our motto is that we build a home, not just a house, and to us, home user experience is an important element that we integrate into our designs,” says Mr Koh.