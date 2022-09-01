Kids, share your climate story with ST

SINGAPORE - What do you think the future holds for you and your friends when it comes to the environment?

Will you be living in a decaying world, hit hard by climate change? Or perhaps mankind – including you and your friends – will have come up with a way to save the earth and its living flora and fauna?

The Straits Times (ST) and Little Red Dot want to hear from you on what you think your climate future might look like.

We are seeking your most creative and imaginative eco-related stories. They can be fiction or non-fiction, as long as they are original ones you have come up with.

The best stories will be brought to life for a climate special by ST that will feature your voice, pre-recorded in our studios, alongside an illustrated version of your story created by our team. The top three entries will also receive $100 in vouchers, as well as some ST gifts such as a backpack, a mug and cute notebooks.