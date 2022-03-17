Japanese professor who pioneered advanced wastewater treatment wins LKY Water Prize

SINGAPORE - A Japanese professor who pioneered an advanced water treatment technology in the 1980s - which eventually helped to raise the efficiency of making Newater in Singapore - was named the 2020 recipient of the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize on Thursday (March 17).

Emeritus Professor Kazuo Yamamoto from the University of Tokyo conceptualised the submerged membrane bioreactor technology, which combines advanced filtration processes with a biological wastewater treatment process.

This makes the process more efficient, and reduces the amount of land needed for water treatment.

The membranes are submerged inside wastewater or sewage water.

In the 80s, Prof Yamamoto's idea was met with ridicule and scepticism because immersing membranes inside used water went against existing scientific thinking and engineering concepts.

But Prof Yamamoto, now 67, stood by his vision and built a viable submerged membrane bioreactor prototype in 1988.

It turned out to be the solution to advance wastewater treatment to further public health and water security globally.

Within 15 years of Prof Yamamoto's invention, almost half of all sizeable sewage treatment plants in the world had gone on to use submerged membrane bioreactors in one form or another, said national water agency PUB's chief executive Ng Joo Hee, who unveiled the 2020 Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize laureate on Thursday.

Prof Yamamoto is the first Asian individual recipient of the prize, since it was first conferred in 2008.

After he created his prototype in 1988, he chose to give up the intellectual rights to his invention and keep the knowledge in the public domain.

This allowed other wastewater treatment players and researchers to build on his pioneering work and accelerate the adoption of submerged membrane bioreactor technology.

"Capable of substantively reducing bacterial and viral levels, the use of submerged membrane bioreactors significantly lessens the impact of releasing treated used water into the environment," said Mr Ng.

Since 2006, Singapore has adopted the membrane bioreactor technology in used water treatment, and the technology is currently being implemented in three out of four water reclamation plants - in Changi, Ulu Pandan and Jurong.

Currently, about 13 per cent of the used water that the reclamation plants receive undergoes the membrane bioreactor process.