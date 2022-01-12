Singapore, Japan pledge to work together to reduce emissions, boost innovation

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Japan have made a pact on Wednesday (Jan 12) to further reduce carbon emissions.

The countries also pledged to support each other on other issues, such as economic recovery past the pandemic and boosting innovation and sustainability.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi signed a memorandum of cooperation on low-emissions solutions during Mr Hagiuda's official visit here on Wednesday.

The pact pledges the countries' commitment to respond to the urgent threat of climate change and to spur their transition towards low-emission energy, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement.

The countries will focus on several areas, including ways to cut long-term emissions and carbon capture technology, MTI added.

Mr Gan said the signing will go a long way to facilitate more collaboration in the understanding, innovation and development of these strategies.

"This deepens the ties between Singapore and Japan and paves the way for a more sustainable and green economy," he added.

The ministers also reaffirmed the economic ties between Singapore and Japan and committed to working together to ensure a post-Covid-19 recovery and to make the countries' economies innovative and sustainable.

Singapore also welcomed Japan's proposal on the Asia-Japan Investing for the Future Initiative and discussed possible areas of collaboration in areas such as the digital economy and supply chain resilience.