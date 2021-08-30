In Pictures: The Arctic struggle

Mr Jo Tore Berg, an English teacher, on the lookout for polar bears at Longyearbyen School. For 30 minutes twice a day during the dark season, a staff member patrols the perimeter of the schoolyard while students play in the open during recess. When there’s a sighting, a flare gun is fired, and the resulting bright lights and loud blast are a signal for everyone to go indoors. Hungry polar bears have been spotted wandering into town and scavenging for food scraps. Sea ice, which is crucial for the animals in their hunt for food, is disappearing in the Arctic due to rising temperatures.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG