NAWALPARASI, NEPAL - Mr Ramprasad Yadap started developing skin lesions all around his body some 17 years ago. The 59-year-old retiree, who lives in the low-lying area of the Nawalparasi district in rural Nepal - did not think much of the little pigmented spots that started appearing.

He would learn only later that it was the hills and mountains he had been living under all his life that were slowly killing him.