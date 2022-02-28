How live streaming sounds of nature is saving wildlife worldwide

SINGAPORE - If a tree in a protected forest is felled with a chainsaw, does it make a sound? It depends on who - or what - is listening.

Rangers patrolling a different part of the forest would have missed the crash, while those a few kilometres away from the logging site may not have heard the grind of metal against wood if the forest cacophony was too loud.

But if there are "ears" in the trees pricked for the sounds of incursion, then any illegal activity can be registered and then quickly acted upon.

Mr Topher White, the brainchild behind an acoustic monitoring technology, said the aim is to use technology to fill gaps in nature conservation.

"Previously, there was no real technology available to listen to large amounts of audio for 24 hours a day and get the data out of the forest," he said.

Mr White, 40, is the founder of Rainforest Connection, a non-profit organisation that deploys this technology in various settings, from forest conservation efforts to marine life monitoring programmes in 22 countries.

The American will be a speaker at a forum organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design in partnership with The Straits Times on March 15. The event aims to spotlight how design can help to achieve a more sustainable, happier world.

When Rainforest Connection's acoustic monitoring systems are deployed in forest conservation, solar-powered sensors are mounted high on treetops, where they eavesdrop on the rainforest.

Artificial intelligence trained to identify certain sound frequencies, such as animal noises or gunshots, scans the audio files from these networks of acoustic sensors.

When a desired species or threat is detected, the system sends real-time alerts via a mobile application to rangers and researchers.

Across a growing expanse of tropical forests worldwide, from the Philippines to Peru, these sensors are helping rangers monitor forest health and stop poaching or illegal logging activity more effectively.

But Mr White believes this technology can be scaled up, and rolled out to many more different settings - including in backyards around the world.

"Biodiversity loss is one of those things where there really is only one shot," he said. By putting the technology in people's hands, Mr White hopes to help people pay attention to nature in their backyards and appreciate the need to protect it. "We can do our best to reforest the planet. But once biodiversity is lost, it's lost forever, and by recording its interactions in sound, we can figure out its behaviour," he said.