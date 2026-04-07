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Turning up the aircon might be the easiest way to beat the upcoming May heat, but consider how Singapore's new National Adaptation Plan and practical, daily hacks can help you stay cool without spiking your energy bills.

Synopsis: Every first and third Tuesday of the month, The Straits Times provides you with a South-east Asian perspective to global environmental challenges.

As Singapore’s hottest month of the year, May, approaches and global energy volatility drives up Singapore’s electricity tariffs, how can Singapore beat the heat in 2026? In this episode of Green Pulse, hosts Audrey Tan and David Fogarty explore Singapore’s upcoming National Adaptation Plan and its focus on heat resilience.

Beyond national cooling strategies, they also share practical ways to lower your energy bills and stay cool without aircon. From individual cooling hacks to the latest on climate adaptation, discover how individuals can thrive in a hotter city-state.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:50 What is climate adaptation?

3:58 To cope with rising heat, we need tailored solutions for different groups of people.

8:30 El Nino is looming. It’s time to prepare for sizzling temperatures.

10:30 Apart from heat, what are the other climate impacts facing Singapore?

16:02 Are adaptation investments bankable? Are they wise bets for business?

21:03 Better climate risk assessments and new financial tools are needed, too.

23:25 Top tips for keeping cool as the mercury, and energy costs, rise.

Green Pulse LinkedIn newsletter: https://str.sg/green-pulse-nl

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/jcvy

Read his articles: https://str.sg/JLMu

Hosts: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong

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