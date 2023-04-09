How Bukit Batok BTO site will prevent water pollution

The Housing Board is putting in place measures at the West Glades @ Bukit Batok Build-To-Order (BTO) site to ensure silty water from it does not contaminate public drains. The measures comprise constructing a pond to collect and treat the water, and drains around the perimeter of the site to channel the water to the pond, as well as having a sensor to ensure only clean water is discharged from the site. These earth control measures are done in several stages.

Stage 1: Inspection before tree felling