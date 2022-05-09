How an underwater paradise was created in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Hidden below the busy pontoons of Marina at Keppel Bay is an underwater hub of life teeming with colourful corals, fishes and other marine creatures.

Occasionally, endangered spotted eagle rays and critically endangered hawksbill turtles have been spotted in the marina, Mr Alvin Lok, operational performance manager of Marina at Keppel Bay, said.

Keppel Bay is home to several luxury condominiums, including Reflections at Keppel Bay and upcoming development The Reef at King's Dock.

A dedicated team is behind the pristine conditions of the marina which opened in 2008. When heavy downpours last year washed soil from the coast into the marina, Mr Lok and his co-workers spent months sweeping layers of sediment off the corals.

"Because the reefs on the pontoons are so precious to us, we brought in oars to agitate the water such that it dislodges a bit of the sedimentation," said Mr Lok.

"The moment you have dirt settling on corals, it decreases the rate at which they can photosynthesise and leads to their growth slowing down tremendously," he noted.

Each time there was torrential rain, the team would swing into action. "I think that helped to a certain extent, although everybody thought we were a bit crazy, they were telling us to wait for strong currents to wash (the sediment off the corals)," Mr Lok said.

Paradise in Keppel Bay did not occur overnight - in fact, it began about 30 years ago.

In 1992, visitors to the precinct would have been greeted by a murky shipyard that had been entrusted to Keppel Land, a subsidiary of infrastructure conglomerate Keppel Corporation, for redevelopment.

The secret to the marina's transformation lies in Keppel Land's philosophy for the precinct - that whatever was taken away from nature must be restored, said Mr Lok.

For example, the developer decided to spend $30 million to build the cable-stayed Keppel Bay Bridge, instead of a cheaper solid structure akin to the Causeway.

The costlier choice allows currents to flow freely through the marina basin, bringing in nutrients, plankton and marine larvae, while helping to remove sediment that would otherwise settle on marine organisms and smother them, Mr Lok said, noting that this is especially important for corals that rely on currents for food.