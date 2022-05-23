How 'accidentally discovered' corals in Sentosa can help scientists predict sea level rise in Singapore

SINGAPORE - They look like flat, bumpy undersea rocks covered in seagrass. But beneath the camouflage lies coral microatolls - discovered during the pandemic off the Sentosa coast - that may give scientists some insight as to how sea levels may rise in Singapore.

The coral microatolls there - which range from a few decades old to a few thousand years old - are circular colonies of coral with dead flat tops and living tissue around its perimeters.

The fossil coral microatolls discovered in Sentosa are between 1,000 to 3,000 years old and researchers say they can provide useful data on Singapore's sea level history, from a time long before tide gauge records existed.

Tide gauge information in Singapore only goes back to the 1970s, while satellite data only goes back to the 1990s - all of which are modern tools used by scientists to study sea levels.

The lack of sufficient historical data therefore makes it difficult for scientists to accurately predict future sea level rise in a given location or region.

Assistant Professor Aron Meltzner from the Nanyang Technological University's Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS), said that the microatolls in Sentosa had been an "accidental discovery" in July 2020, in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when border restrictions rendered access to survey sites in Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia difficult.