Heavy rain topples trees; more thundery showers expected

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Singapore yesterday morning, leading to trees falling at several places islandwide.

A fallen tree on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas before the Eng Neo Avenue exit led to a traffic jam lasting more than an hour.

At 11.13am, the Land Transport Authority tweeted that there was an obstacle on the PIE and warned of congestion till the Thomson Road exit. One road user was stuck in the congestion from 11.30am to 12.45pm, reported Stomp.

Fengshan MP Cheryl Chan uploaded a photo of a fallen tree next to Block 116 Bedok North Road around 11.30am.

She said the town council was working to clear fallen trees, and asked residents to stay clear of those areas and to call the town council if they came across any fallen trees.

In the eastern part of Singapore, a large tree branch fell at Bayshore Park condominium, hitting a car.

Housewife Mandy Lee, 60, said her family was waiting for a taxi when she heard a loud crash. The large branch from a 5m-tall tree fell near the guard house of her condominium, blocking the exit lane.

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that there were at least four incidents of fallen trees in the east from the morning showers, but no one was injured.

A small tree was uprooted outside Mandarin Gardens condominium in Siglap, hitting a side gate, said Wanbao.

Early yesterday morning, the National Environment Agency (NEA) tweeted that moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected over many areas of Singapore from around 2.30am to 4.30am.

A later tweet said the showers were expected to continue over the southern and eastern areas between 4.25am and 5am. NEA tweeted at 9.14am that heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected over many areas between 9.45am and 11am.

According to NEA's website, thundery showers are expected over the next three days, either in the morning, or in the late morning and early afternoon.