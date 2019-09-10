Haze in Singapore may be back to stay: Winds, dry weather and 'persistent' hot spots in Sumatra to blame

SINGAPORE - The haze may be back, and could persist in coming weeks.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) - a measure of air quality here - is steadily creeping towards unhealthy levels. As at 2pm, air quality in southern Singapore was 98, nearly breaching the 100 reading that denotes "unhealthy" air quality.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon (Sept 10) that the hazy conditions experienced in the morning were due to smoke haze from persistent hot spots in Sumatra in Indonesia, blown in by the prevailing winds.

Hazy conditions are expected to continue over the next few days, with winds forecast to continue blowing from the south or south-east.

Said the MSS: “With hotspot activities expected to persist in Sumatra, Singapore may continue to experience hazy conditions.”

For the next 24 hours, the one-hr PM2.5 concentration readings are expected to range between Band I (normal) and Band II (elevated). The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the high end of the moderate range, and, depending on wind conditions, may enter the Unhealthy range if the haze situation in Sumatra persists or worsens.

PM2.5 is a measure of the concentration of tiny particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter - or about one-thirtieth the diameter of a human hair - in the air. When the PM2.5 reading is in the elevated range, haze particles can affect the heart and lungs, especially in people who have chronic heart or lung conditions like asthma. Those with such chronic conditions should ensure that their medication is on hand and readily available,

The National Environment Agency said it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates when necessary. Regular updates on the haze situation can be found on NEA's website at www.nea.gov.sg

A confluence of factors

A mix of factors can contribute to the severity of haze in Singapore: Fires, wind direction, and weather conditions.

Currently, all three factors have aligned for increased incidence of smoke haze in Singapore and the rest of South-east Asia.

For one, there has been a jump in the number of hot spots detected.

On Sept 7, the MSS said it detected 113 hotspots in central and southern Sumatra, with smoke plumes emanating from some of them.

The number jumped to 380 in the same regions on Sept 9, with the MSS noting then that there were “persistent hotspots with moderate to dense smoke haze in Riau and Jambi provinces”.

Wind direction is not in Singapore’s favour either.

The Republic is currently in the midst of its south-west monsoon season, which is forecast to last until October, said the MSS in an update on Aug 19.

During this period, surface winds are forecast to blow mostly from the south-east or south-west, and on occasion, blow from the west. This means that smoke haze originating from fires in Indonesia, located south of Singapore, are more likely to affect the country.

Third, the region is currently experiencing hotter and drier weather as a result of a climate phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

The MSS had warned in early August that the IOD is currently in its “positive” phase. Changes in atmospheric pressure and sea surface temperature across the Indian Ocean are causing hotter and drier weather over South-east Asia, and the effects of these are likely to persist over the coming months.

“With drier and warmer weather forecast to persist for the rest of the South-west Monsoon season, we may see an escalation of hotspot activities over the southern Asean region,” said the MSS in its Aug 19 update.