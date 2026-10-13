Haze and a Godzilla El Nino: How is Singapore preparing?

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Singapore is also testing out solutions to tackle heat without air-conditioning.

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society.

After three years of clear skies, the haze is back in Singapore. One contributor to the pollution is the El Nino weather phenomenon, which causes drier, hotter weather in South-east Asia.

This causes fires typical of Indonesia’s agroforestry landscape to burn harder and longer.

So how is Singapore responding to the double whammy of haze and hotter weather?

Green Pulse host Audrey Tan talks to correspondents Shabana Begum and Ang Qing on what they have observed while reporting on these conditions.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:13 The impacts of El Nino in South-east Asia

7:39 How people in Singapore are responding to the heat and haze

13:50 Are people in Singapore heat-tolerant or heat-avoidant?

15:53 Solutions to help people adapt to heat without air-conditioning

20:24 What are the global impacts of El Nino?

Read Qing’s and Shabana’s related articles:

Solar-powered air-con, freeze-tech and ‘fan-jakketos’ among innovative cooling gadgets on the market: https://str.sg/b6WC

Emergency visits for respiratory cases up even with small spikes in PM2.5 levels: S’pore study: https://str.sg/mVPv

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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