Guide launched to help retailers, producers reduce packaging waste

SINGAPORE - It is a common misconception that biodegradable materials are more eco-friendly and should be the obvious choice to make packaging greener.

But biodegradable boxes or cutlery do not magically disintegrate when they are thrown into landfills or chucked away.

These materials need to undergo organic recycling in composting facilities, and Singapore does not have such scaled-up facilities to cater to this yet, said Ms Allison Lim, vice-president of corporate and public affairs for the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, on Friday.

Some materials that are claimed to be biodegradable, such as oxo-degradable plastics, will break down into microplastics, she added.

To correct this and other misconceptions and help producers and retailers cut down on packaging waste and improve their recyclability, a new guide to help companies adopt more sustainable packaging-related practices was announced at the Singapore Manufacturing Federation's Packaging Partnership Programme x Packaging Council of Singapore Conference on Friday.

The project was overseen by Enterprise Singapore. The Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the National Environment Agency are among about 20 organisations that put together the Technical Reference 109 Sustainable Packaging Guiding Framework and Practices, as the document is called.

The seven-chapter e-guide covers the whole lifespan of packaging materials - from the design of greener materials to carrying out end-of-life options, which includes reusing and recycling. The guide's content is applicable to all industries.

It will be available for purchase at the Singapore Standards' online shop by the end of October.

The new guide will support a recent scheme which requires companies to submit yearly reports on the amount of packaging they use for their products here, and their plans to reduce, reuse or recycle them.

Under the Mandatory Packaging Reporting scheme, brand owners, manufacturers, importers, and retailers with a gross annual revenue of above $10 million were required to submit their first reports by March.

Packaging Council of Singapore industry group chairman May Yap said some companies told her it was an uphill task to adopt sustainable packaging practices, as green packaging is a broad term and there is little guidance for companies.

The new e-guide aims to fill those gaps.

The guide also explains the trade-offs between reusing materials and recycling them. For example, cartons that are meant to be reused will be made of more than one material, so that they are more durable. But it then becomes trickier to recycle items made of more than one material.

"Hence, a proper analysis of these trade-offs should be conducted to understand if (a company's decision) truly results in a more sustainable packaging with respect to the waste, carbon emissions, and other relevant sustainability metrics," said the organisations involved in the making of the guide.

The guide also shows producers how to make accurate and credible green claims about their packaging and the extent of its recyclability, so that they do not mislead consumers.