Green turtle dies after being trapped in fishing net; one of four marine animals trapped on Nov 18

SINGAPORE - Two turtles were caught in a fishing net off Lazarus Island on the afternoon of Nov 18, just hours after another turtle and stingray were freed from a net in the same area in the morning.

In a Facebook post on the night of Nov 18, Marine Stewards said the turtles were found trapped in a net that was put out in the waters of Eagle Bay.

A video posted by the group showed two men working to cut the net that was entangled around the turtle’s body and limbs.

“To our knowledge, one turtle has died,” said the group, which promotes sustainable fishing practices and marine conservation.

“Thank you to the good crew of Infinity Sails, who worked hard in the rain to remove the entire net with two turtles caught in it.”

The two green turtles, which are considered critically endangered locally, have been handed over to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), the group added.

The group said in a follow-up post that nets are ecological and safety hazards, adding that they should not be allowed in “ecologically sensitive” areas, as well as places with boat traffic.

On the morning of Nov 18, two men spotted a hawksbill turtle and a blue-spotted ribbontail stingray caught in a 100m-long fishing net off Lazarus Island.

They managed to free both animals and pull the net to shore to prevent other creatures from being trapped.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks) website, hawksbill turtles prefer shallow coral reefs over deep waters and feed mainly on sponges and crustaceans.

Group director of NParks’ National Biodiversity Centre Ryan Lee told ST in March that green turtles can be found near coastlines worldwide, especially in areas with seagrass beds.

Marine biologist Dr Zeehan Jaafar, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore, told The Straits Times that the huge nets are known as gill nets, and have floats at the top and weights below to hold the upright and catch everything in their path.

A turtle trapped below the water’s surface in these nets can drown in minutes, depending on its “energy budgets” and stress levels, she added.