Green Pulse Podcast: What’s at stake for South-east Asia at COP27 climate conference

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
The COP27 climate change conference is just two months away, and delegates from almost 200 nations are expected to gather in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to work out how the world can avoid the harshest impacts of climate change. This year’s conference will take place on the back of a spate of extreme weather events that have played out around the world, including South-east Asia.
In this episode, environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty speak with Mr Sandeep Rai, a senior advisor for Global Climate Adaptation Policy from WWF Singapore, an environmental non-profit, on three topics on the table at COP27 that are especially relevant for South-east Asia.
This includes how the region can adapt better to climate change, where money to adapt would come from, and what happens when climate change causes losses and damages despite adaptation efforts.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:49 What do recent disasters tell us about South-east Asia’s ability to handle climate-driven disasters?
7:30 Adaptation can be costly. Where will the money come from?
9:47 Five reasons why adaptation financing is so contentious
16:25 Key contentious issues on loss and damage at COP27
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
