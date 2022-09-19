Green Pulse Podcast: What’s at stake for South-east Asia at COP27 climate conference

In this episode, environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty speak with Mr Sandeep Rai, a senior advisor for Global Climate Adaptation Policy from WWF Singapore, an environmental non-profit, on three topics on the table at COP27 that are especially relevant for South-east Asia.

This includes how the region can adapt better to climate change, where money to adapt would come from, and what happens when climate change causes losses and damages despite adaptation efforts.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:49 What do recent disasters tell us about South-east Asia’s ability to handle climate-driven disasters?

7:30 Adaptation can be costly. Where will the money come from?

9:47 Five reasons why adaptation financing is so contentious

16:25 Key contentious issues on loss and damage at COP27

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

