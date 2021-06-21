Green Pulse Podcast: The road to reaching net-zero emissions

Green Pulse Ep 52: The road to reaching net-zero emissions
16:46 mins
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
Reaching “net-zero emissions” is an aspiration of many companies and governments worldwide. Some plan to reach this target by 2050, while others, including China and Singapore, have set themselves a longer timeline to reach this. But what does this goal really mean, and how do entities plan to get there? How much can renewable energy contribute to this global fight?
In this episode, ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss the road to net-zero with Dr Jeffrey Logan, from the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder.
They discuss the following points:
-
What does net-zero emissions really mean? (1:21)
-
What sparked the rush to net-zero? (2:35)
-
How will growing climate regulation, and expectations from courtrooms and boardrooms, affect the operations of fossil fuel companies? (5:22)
-
What “tools” do organisations have to decarbonise? (8:26)
-
US climate envoy John Kerry recently came under fire for saying that half of emissions cuts will come from future tech. Is this true? (12:07)
-
What does this energy transformation mean for individuals? (14:25)
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Adam Azlee
Edited by: Adam Azlee
