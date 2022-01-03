Green Pulse Podcast: The climate crisis in Asia in 2022

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
In 2021, climate change made its mark around the world. North America sizzled in an unprecedented heat wave. Floods inundated China and Europe. Super Typhoon Rai pummelled the Philippines, leaving destruction in its wake. Scientists say the situation could get a lot worse if efforts to reduce the amount of planet-warming emissions are not taken immediately, and Asia is already one of the regions of the world most vulnerable to the changing weather patterns.
In this episode, we hear directly from people living in Singapore, China, Malaysia, India, the Philippines and Thailand, as they express their thoughts on how their lives could be impacted in 2022.
Then, ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty chat with Mr Joy Singhal, the head for Disaster, Climate and Crisis, at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:45 What do people in Asia think the climate crisis will be like in 2022?
03:40 What gives them hope?
07:13 How has Asia experienced climate change this year?
09:15 The human impacts of climate disasters.
12:30 What is the Red Cross’ outlook for Asia in 2022?
14:10 How is the Red Cross helping vulnerable communities cope with climate impacts?
16:12 At the frontlines of climate disaster, how does Mr Singhal cope with eco-anxiety?
Voice clips across Asia thanks to ST’s correspondents:
Danson Cheong, China correspondent
Debarshi Dasgupta, India correspondent
Nirmala Ganapathy, India bureau chief
Raul Dancel, Philippines correspondent
Shannon Teoh, Malaysia bureau chief
Tan Hui Yee, Indochina Bureau Chief
Audrey Tan, environment correspondent in Singapore
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
