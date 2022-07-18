Green Pulse Podcast: Taking the heat out of climate change with CO2 removal

In this episode, The Straits Times’ environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discusses the growing importance of CO2 removal technology with Dr Oliver Geden, Senior Fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs and a lead author for the UN's top climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC.

Dr Geden is an expert on CO2 removal methods and he explains some of the different types and costs and why planting trees alone will not be enough.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:23 What is carbon dioxide removal?

3:07 Why is planting trees alone simply not enough?

5:48 What are some other examples of carbon dioxide removal strategies?

7:38 What are the range of costs for various carbon dioxide removal measures?

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

