Green Pulse Podcast: Singapore’s great green transition

Green Pulse Ep 39: Singapore’s great green transition

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

In this episode, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty host Singapore Management University assistant professor of strategic management Simon Schillebeeckx on what a “green recovery” from Covid-19 could look like for Singapore.

They discuss the following points:

What are the possible bright green sparks in the Singapore economy? (1:00) The transferable skill sets of oil and gas workers. (4:01) How businesses like Handprint Tech are contributing to green job creation. (8:20) The skill sets needed to work in a sustainable business. (13:54)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

