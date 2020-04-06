Green Pulse Podcast: Singapore's battle against dual invasion of coronavirus and dengue virus

Green Pulse Ep 20: Singapore's battle against dual invasion of coronavirus and dengue virus

11:56 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Tune in to this episode to find out about Singapore's efforts to bring forward an increased fight against dengue in 2020, which has so far already recorded double the number of dengue infections compared to last year, in the midst of the developing Covid-19 crisis.

Tackling the spread of the two different viruses requires two different approaches. But they both need individual citizens to play their part, whether in terms of stepping up personal hygiene to combat the spread of Covid-19, to reducing breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

These efforts would all help to ensure that Singapore does not have two crises to fight.

In the fourth of a series of podcast episodes based on The Straits Times' The Big Story video, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan chats with a panel of experts to discuss the importance of personal and public hygiene, as Singapore continues its battle against Covid-19. Subjects covered are the drive for cleanliness amid disease, the existing state of hygiene, the need for a greater appreciation of cleaners and life beyond Covid-19.

The panel includes:

1. Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources

2. Professor Wang Linfa, infectious diseases expert at Duke-NUS Medical School

3. Mr Edward D'Silva, chairman, Public Hygiene Council

4. Mr Tai Ji Choong, director of the Department Of Public Cleanliness, The National Environment Agency (NEA)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adam Azlee

