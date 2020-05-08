Green Pulse Podcast: Science + Trivia = Covid-19 quarantine fun

Green Pulse Ep 24: Science + Trivia = Covid-19 quarantine fun

14:32 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Hear from two Singapore biologists, Mr Kannan Raja and Mr Marcus Chua, on their initiative to help more people learn more about the world they live in, right from the comfort of home.

SGStem Talk & Trivia is a series of scientific webinars, held weekly during this circuit breaker period in Singapore, with a unique twist. After the presentation, participants can also take part in a trivia session to help them better engage with the material.

They are encouraged to donate at least $1 to a trivia pot, although this is not mandatory, and the winner decides which environmental charity the money goes to.

Tune in to this episode to get a low-down on science communication in Singapore, and what else the scientists have in store. For more information on #SGStem Talk & Trivia, visit https://sites.google.com/view/sgstemtalktrivia .

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

