Green Pulse Podcast: Roadblocks to major climate conference COP25

Green Pulse Ep 12: Roadblocks to major climate conference COP25

16:06 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2019, The Straits Times dives into all things green, blue and brown. Green Pulse analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

This month, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan (@audreytrp) and climate change editor David Fogarty (@FogartyClimate) chat with climate change observers Melissa Low and Eric Bea, researchers from the National University of Singapore, on roadblocks that have emerged ahead of the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.

COP25, as the conference is known as, was supposed to be held in Chile in December 2019. But protests there led Chilean president Sebastián Piñera to cancel the conference barely a month before it was to commence. The conference will now take place over the same period in Madrid, Spain. Separately, United States president Donald Trump on Nov 4 formerly gave notice that the country will be pulling out of the Paris Accord.

Tune in to this episode to find out why COP25 is so important, and how these roadblocks will affect negotiations.

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) and David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg)

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter

Edited by: Adam Azlee

