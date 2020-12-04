Green Pulse Podcast: Road to a green recovery from Covid-19

Green Pulse Ep 38: Road to a green recovery from Covid-19

15:39 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

In this episode, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty host Singapore Management University assistant professor of strategic management Simon Schillebeeckx on what a “green recovery” from Covid-19 could look like for Singapore.

They discuss the following points:

What does a green recovery really mean? (0:58) What is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on companies and consumers? (5:08) What do we need to do? Identify emerging sectors, reinvent primary industries and learn from nature (9:18) Why nations need not fear the great green transition (13:38)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu