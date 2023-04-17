Green Pulse Podcast: Risky business - How best to tackle the growing climate threat?

In this file photo taken on March 15, 2023, smoke billows from a brick factory chimney on the outskirts of Prayagraj. PHOTO: AFP
David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Critical in the climate crisis fight is helping politicians and the public better understand the causes of climate change and solutions, and not allowing vested interests, such as the fossil fuel industry, to muddy the picture and delay action. 

To discuss this is Dr Vinod Thomas, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore, who was a former World Bank vice-president. His recently published book is a guide to how best to respond to the climate change threat and how to become better prepared for the worsening impacts to come.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:28 Dr Thomas on his just-published book Risk and Resilience In The Era Of Climate Change

4:59 Risks from climate change and from inaction

9:43 Main reasons for humanity’s slow response

13:07 Good news: There are existing and emerging solutions

16:19 There’s a real need to help the public and policymakers ‘join the dots’, to understand the causes and impacts of climate change

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

