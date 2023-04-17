Green Pulse Podcast: Risky business - How best to tackle the growing climate threat?

To discuss this is Dr Vinod Thomas, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore, who was a former World Bank vice-president. His recently published book is a guide to how best to respond to the climate change threat and how to become better prepared for the worsening impacts to come.

1:28 Dr Thomas on his just-published book Risk and Resilience In The Era Of Climate Change

4:59 Risks from climate change and from inaction

9:43 Main reasons for humanity’s slow response

13:07 Good news: There are existing and emerging solutions

16:19 There’s a real need to help the public and policymakers ‘join the dots’, to understand the causes and impacts of climate change

