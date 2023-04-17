Green Pulse Podcast: Risky business - How best to tackle the growing climate threat?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
Critical in the climate crisis fight is helping politicians and the public better understand the causes of climate change and solutions, and not allowing vested interests, such as the fossil fuel industry, to muddy the picture and delay action.
To discuss this is Dr Vinod Thomas, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore, who was a former World Bank vice-president. His recently published book is a guide to how best to respond to the climate change threat and how to become better prepared for the worsening impacts to come.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:28 Dr Thomas on his just-published book Risk and Resilience In The Era Of Climate Change
4:59 Risks from climate change and from inaction
9:43 Main reasons for humanity’s slow response
13:07 Good news: There are existing and emerging solutions
16:19 There’s a real need to help the public and policymakers ‘join the dots’, to understand the causes and impacts of climate change
Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6
Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!