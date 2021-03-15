Green Pulse Podcast: Reconciling forest loss with One Million Trees initiative

Green Pulse Ep 46: Reconciling forest loss with One Million Trees initiative

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Last December, parts of a woodland in Kranji were cleared before environmental studies were completed. Investigations are ongoing to determine what happened and why. But the incident has also highlighted the growing affinity between Singaporeans and the green spaces in the country, and generated criticism of whether such deforestation projects defeat the purpose of Singapore’s goal of planting a million more trees over the next decade.

In this episode, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shares his response to this criticism with ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan. They also discuss how his ministry aims to walk the fine line between development and conservation in Singapore.

This podcast contains excerpts of an interview between Mr Lee and Ms Tan (see her interview) last month.

They discuss the following points:

How the One Million Trees is also an act of stewardship (3:17) How to determine which green spaces stay, and which must go (6:22) How science and technology were used to prove the value of the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, which will publicly open in mid-2022 (9:10) How the National Development Ministry aims to strike a balance between development and conservation (10:23)

