Green Pulse Podcast (Pt 2): How carbon credits can help save tropical forests

Green Pulse Ep 54: How carbon credits can help save tropical forests (Part 2)

11:33 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Carbon credits are gaining traction as companies and countries pledge to have their emissions reach “net-zero”, some by 2050 and others later. One source of such credits are forest conservation projects. By protecting forests from being cut down, trees are left to do what they do best: Soak up planet-warming carbon dioxide.

How does this growing appetite for carbon credits help to protect the planet’s natural carbon sponges? And how can Singapore, with its proximity to South-east Asia’s rich natural habitats, contribute to their conservation?

In the second of a two-part series on carbon credits, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss the issue with Professor Koh Lian Pin, who heads the Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions at the National University of Singapore.

They discuss the following points:

How a new study led by Prof Koh found out where carbon can be “prospected” from around the world (0:52) How can Singapore and the upcoming carbon marketplace it wants to launch, benefit from these opportunities? (4:39) Will this demand for carbon credits from forest conservation projects, help to save these habitats from being felled? (7:43)

Listen to Pt 1: Carbon offsets: Are they credit-able?: https://omny.fm/shows/green-pulse-1/carbon-offsets-are-they-credit-able-...

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Adam Azlee

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!