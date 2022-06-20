Green Pulse Podcast: Plugging Asia’s sustainability investment gap

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
The world is now in the midst of the great green transition. Countries are looking for ways to reduce their emissions, and grow their economies in a way that will not harm the environment. But according to the Asian Development Bank, developing economies in Asia are finding it difficult to finance a green, inclusive recovery.
In this episode, The Straits Times’ environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss the sustainability investment gap in Asia, and how to narrow it, with Ms Valerie Kwan, who oversees corporate and investor initiatives at the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC).
Highlights(click/tap above):
01:31 The current investment gap in Asia
05:12 Reasons behind sustainability investment gap
07:48 Standards on what constitutes green investments: Why this is important
13:33 What is blended finance?
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
