Green Pulse Podcast: Plugging Asia’s sustainability investment gap

Countries are now looking for ways to reduce emissions and grow economies without harming the environment, being in the midst of the great green transition. PHOTO: CMG
and
Updated
Published
49 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

The world is now in the midst of the great green transition. Countries are looking for ways to reduce their emissions, and grow their economies in a way that will not harm the environment. But according to the Asian Development Bank, developing economies in Asia are finding it difficult to finance a green, inclusive recovery.  

In this episode, The Straits Times’ environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss the sustainability investment gap in Asia, and how to narrow it, with Ms Valerie Kwan, who oversees corporate and investor initiatives at the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC).

Highlights(click/tap above):

01:31 The current investment gap in Asia 

05:12 Reasons behind sustainability investment gap 

07:48 Standards on what constitutes green investments: Why this is important 

13:33 What is blended finance?

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top