Green Pulse Podcast: Plane speaking - Is sustainable aviation fuel really green?

Plane and engine manufacturers have been pretty good at achieving efficiency gains over the years. But international aviation is growing quickly. Without strong action, emissions from the sector will double or even triple by 2050.

One immediate solution being offered is sustainable aviation fuel or SAF for short. But how green is it?

In this episode, ST’s climate editor David Fogarty chats with Mr Sami Jauhiainen, regional vice-president for renewable aviation at Neste, a Finnish refining company. It has recently expanded its operations in Singapore and is now a major producer of SAF.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:11 What is sustainable aviation fuel and how is it made?

4:14 Does Neste use any food crops to produce the fuel?

9:07 Current global demand for SAF

11:59 Environmental benefits and emissions reductions from using SAF

18:07 The current cost of SAF? How will the costs fall?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

