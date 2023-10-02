Green Pulse Podcast: Plane speaking - Is sustainable aviation fuel really green?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
Most of us enjoy flying, especially for that much-needed holiday break. But most of us also know that flying produces lots of greenhouse gas emissions and that taking plane trips can be the single biggest component of our carbon footprint each year.
Plane and engine manufacturers have been pretty good at achieving efficiency gains over the years. But international aviation is growing quickly. Without strong action, emissions from the sector will double or even triple by 2050.
One immediate solution being offered is sustainable aviation fuel or SAF for short. But how green is it?
In this episode, ST’s climate editor David Fogarty chats with Mr Sami Jauhiainen, regional vice-president for renewable aviation at Neste, a Finnish refining company. It has recently expanded its operations in Singapore and is now a major producer of SAF.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:11 What is sustainable aviation fuel and how is it made?
4:14 Does Neste use any food crops to produce the fuel?
9:07 Current global demand for SAF
11:59 Environmental benefits and emissions reductions from using SAF
18:07 The current cost of SAF? How will the costs fall?
Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
