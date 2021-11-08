Green Pulse Podcast: Palau President says climate justice is needed for countries using more carbon

Green Pulse Ep 63: Palau President says climate justice is needed for countries using more carbon

17:14 min

Synopsis: At the ongoing COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty speak with the President of the Pacific island state of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr.

He is representing AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States), which, since 1990, has represented the interests of the 39 small island and low-lying coastal developing states in international climate change, sustainable development negotiations and processes.

Singapore is also a member of AOSIS. This alliance closely resembles the countries it represents on the global stage, but often punches far above its weight, negotiating historic global commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, among other achievements.

They discuss the following points:

1. Why a number of islands, whole cultures, will disappear like the dinosaurs if the world does not achieve the COP26 aim to cap global warming at 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels (2:13)

2. Why it's critical for countries not to operate in silos, but share green technologies (3:40)

3. Why the world is suffering a slow death now, with ports and farms overrun with water, crops destroyed, corals dying, more frequent storms seen in Palau and Singapore (4:58)

4. Helping small islands go with renewable energy and with infrastructure to cope with rising sea levels (8:23)

5. Supporting the climate justice issue: Why countries should be held accountable and pay compensation for using more carbon and for damage they're causing (10:27)

6. Climate finance issue: Are developed countries willing to cough up the US$100 billion needed for the climate adaptation costs of developing countries (12:08)

7. Is AOSIS' voice finally being heard at the COP climate conference? (13:25)

8. Mr Whipps Jr recounts the story of the Palau legend and why there is hope for the world to change its ways now (14:24)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa'izah Sani and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

