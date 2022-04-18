Green Pulse Podcast: How the reinsurance industry can push climate action

They speak with Mr Mark Senkevics, head of the property and casualty underwriting hub in Asia, Australia & New Zealand for Swiss Re. This episode is brought to you by Swiss Re: https://www.swissre.com/

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:50 What is the role of reinsurance companies in dealing with climate change and how influential can they be?

05:48 Reinsurance companies also pay out when disaster strikes; what are the payout trends for natural catastrophes across Asia?

07:10 What is the role of climate change in causing natural catastrophic events, such as floods?

10:15 Why 85 per cent of economic losses from natural catastrophes in Asia are still not insured, when compared with advanced economies

13:00 How vulnerable is the Asia-Pacific region to floods, and why governments need to address the poor flood protection gap

Read Swiss Re’s sigma report: https://str.sg/w7mb

Natural Catastrophe/Climate Risk insights: https://str.sg/w7mE

CatNet® solution: https://str.sg/w7ma

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

