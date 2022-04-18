SPONSORED

Green Pulse Podcast: How the reinsurance industry can push climate action

In this episode of Green Pulse, we speak with Mr Mark Senkevics, head of the property and casualty underwriting hub in Asia, Australia & New Zealand for Swiss Re about how the reinsurance industry can contribute to climate action. PHOTO: SWISS RE
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

In this episode, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty talk about how the reinsurance industry can push for greater climate action.

They speak with Mr Mark Senkevics, head of the property and casualty underwriting hub in Asia, Australia & New Zealand for Swiss Re. This episode is brought to you by Swiss Re: https://www.swissre.com/

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:50 What is the role of reinsurance companies in dealing with climate change and how influential can they be?

05:48 Reinsurance companies also pay out when disaster strikes; what are the payout trends for natural catastrophes across Asia?

07:10 What is the role of climate change in causing natural catastrophic events, such as floods? 

10:15 Why 85 per cent of economic losses from natural catastrophes in Asia are still not insured, when compared with advanced economies

13:00 How vulnerable is the Asia-Pacific region to floods, and why governments need to address the poor flood protection gap

Read Swiss Re’s sigma report: https://str.sg/w7mb

Natural Catastrophe/Climate Risk insights: https://str.sg/w7mE

CatNet® solution: https://str.sg/w7ma

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

