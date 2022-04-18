Green Pulse Podcast: How the reinsurance industry can push climate action

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
In this episode, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty talk about how the reinsurance industry can push for greater climate action.
They speak with Mr Mark Senkevics, head of the property and casualty underwriting hub in Asia, Australia & New Zealand for Swiss Re. This episode is brought to you by Swiss Re: https://www.swissre.com/
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:50 What is the role of reinsurance companies in dealing with climate change and how influential can they be?
05:48 Reinsurance companies also pay out when disaster strikes; what are the payout trends for natural catastrophes across Asia?
07:10 What is the role of climate change in causing natural catastrophic events, such as floods?
10:15 Why 85 per cent of economic losses from natural catastrophes in Asia are still not insured, when compared with advanced economies
13:00 How vulnerable is the Asia-Pacific region to floods, and why governments need to address the poor flood protection gap
Read Swiss Re’s sigma report: https://str.sg/w7mb
Natural Catastrophe/Climate Risk insights: https://str.sg/w7mE
CatNet® solution: https://str.sg/w7ma
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow Green Pulse Podcast episodes out here every first and third Monday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB
Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2
Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6
Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa7
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!