Green Pulse Podcast: How safe and green is nuclear energy?

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
Nuclear energy is a controversial source of energy that is gaining prominence globally, including in Singapore as a potential solution to tackling climate change. Nuclear is considered a clean form of energy as the generation process does not release any greenhouse gases, unlike the traditional mode of energy generation from burning fossil fuels.
But following the nuclear disasters in Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011, how safe is this form of energy now? In this episode, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss these questions with Dr Matthew Lloyd, a research fellow at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, who does research on materials that can be used in the nuclear process.
Read the article here: https://str.sg/wBTR
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
01:13 How do nuclear reactions generate energy?
03:30 Why is nuclear energy considered clean, and how safe is it?
10:10 Why is nuclear fusion considered safer than fission?
13:35 How do small modular reactors contribute to safety of nuclear energy?
15:56 Are rising energy prices causing countries to warm to the idea of nuclear power?
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB
Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2
Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6
Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wXz6
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!