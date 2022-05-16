Green Pulse Podcast: How safe and green is nuclear energy?

But following the nuclear disasters in Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011, how safe is this form of energy now? In this episode, The Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss these questions with Dr Matthew Lloyd, a research fellow at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, who does research on materials that can be used in the nuclear process.

Read the article here: https://str.sg/wBTR

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:13 How do nuclear reactions generate energy?

03:30 Why is nuclear energy considered clean, and how safe is it?

10:10 Why is nuclear fusion considered safer than fission?

13:35 How do small modular reactors contribute to safety of nuclear energy?

15:56 Are rising energy prices causing countries to warm to the idea of nuclear power?

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wXz6

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!