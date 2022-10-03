Green Pulse Podcast: How much more renewable energy can South-east Asia tap?

In this episode, The Straits Times’ environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss these issues with Mr Mark Hutchinson, chair of the South-east Asian Task Force at the Global Wind Energy Council.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:53 What renewable energy options in South-east Asia have yet to reach their full potential?

4:38 Is lack of funding an obstacle to scaling up renewable energy in this region? Where the challenges lie

9:28 Key changes that must be made to a traditional grid to make it flexible

12:13 Renewable energy projects are not without environmental impact. How can this tension be eased?

