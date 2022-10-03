Green Pulse Podcast: How much more renewable energy can South-east Asia tap?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
South-east Asia is a region hungry for power. But a February 2022 report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) showed that over 66 per cent of installed power capacity in Asean in 2020 were fossil fuel plants. But what are the renewable energy options available to the region and what is holding back its green transition?
In this episode, The Straits Times’ environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss these issues with Mr Mark Hutchinson, chair of the South-east Asian Task Force at the Global Wind Energy Council.
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
1:53 What renewable energy options in South-east Asia have yet to reach their full potential?
4:38 Is lack of funding an obstacle to scaling up renewable energy in this region? Where the challenges lie
9:28 Key changes that must be made to a traditional grid to make it flexible
12:13 Renewable energy projects are not without environmental impact. How can this tension be eased?
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Eden Soh and Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB
Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2
Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6
Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!