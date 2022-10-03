Green Pulse Podcast: How much more renewable energy can South-east Asia tap?

In this episode, The Straits Times’ environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty speak with Mr Mark Hutchinson, chair of the South-east Asian Task Force at the Global Wind Energy Council (pictured above).  PHOTO: MARK HUTCHINSON
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

South-east Asia is a region hungry for power. But a February 2022 report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) showed that over 66 per cent of installed power capacity in Asean in 2020 were fossil fuel plants. But what are the renewable energy options available to the region and what is holding back its green transition? 

In this episode, The Straits Times’ environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss these issues with Mr Mark Hutchinson, chair of the South-east Asian Task Force at the Global Wind Energy Council. 

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:53 What renewable energy options in South-east Asia have yet to reach their full potential? 

4:38 Is lack of funding an obstacle to scaling up renewable energy in this region? Where the challenges lie

9:28 Key changes that must be made to a traditional grid to make it flexible

12:13 Renewable energy projects are not without environmental impact. How can this tension be eased?

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Eden Soh and Fa'izah Sani

---

---

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

