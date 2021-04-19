Green Pulse Podcast: Understanding Singapore's potential to lead in carbon services

Green Pulse Ep 48: Green Finance 101 (Pt 2) - Understanding carbon services & Singapore's potential to be a leader

15:22 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Singapore is charting a more sustainable future for itself, and has identified growth opportunities in carbon services.

In this second part of a two-part series on green finance, ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty discuss this issue with Mr Eugene Wong, chief executive of the Sustainable Finance Institute Asia in Malaysia, as well as Mr Anders Nordheim, who is senior vice-president for Asia sustainable finance at the World Wild Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore).

Learn more about what carbon services are, and why Singapore is in a good position to take a lead in this area.

They discuss the following points:

What are carbon services? (1:05) The case for and against carbon credits (4:30) How carbon services can provide a business case for nature conservation (5:54) Why Singapore is an ideal hub for carbon services (8:34) Future of green finance (13:30)

Listen to Pt 1 - Green Finance 101: Directing capital to meet climate goals: https://omny.fm/shows/green-pulse-1/green-finance-101-directing-capital-...

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Adam Azlee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu