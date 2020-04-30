Green Pulse Podcast: Great Barrier Reef still worth visiting despite bleaching?

Green Pulse Ep 23: Great Barrier Reef still worth visiting despite bleaching?

8:43 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Tune in to this episode for Part Two of the discussion on the ongoing bleaching event at the Great Barrier Reef, with Dr David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

For the first time, severe bleaching has struck all three regions of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef - the northern, central and now large parts of the southern sector.

In this podcast, find out what this means for tourists when Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted, and what is needed to save the world’s largest living structure.

Listen to Part 1.

