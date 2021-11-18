Green Pulse Podcast: Grace Fu says clear communication with citizens key in Singapore's COP26 climate pledges

Green Pulse Ep 65: Grace Fu says clear communication with citizens key in Singapore's COP26 climate pledges

Synopsis: At the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty were with the Singapore media delegation at COP26, as Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu gave her take on the outcome of the United Nations climate talks.

0:45 While there was no total happiness all round, COP26 was a good foundation to "operationalise" the Paris Agreement

1:08 More still needs to be done for small island states; adaptation and loss and damage remain hurdles

2:10 Overall reaction of AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States) to COP26 outcome; Singapore is also a member of AOSIS

3:00 Climate crisis effects in Singapore include more intense rainfall; must convince and encourage Singaporeans to take collective action

4:33 Ms Fu on the pledges Singapore made, in reference to the Singapore Green Plan 2030 that charts the country's pathways to cut emissions, and how the Government intends to communicate plans clearly with citizens

6:00 Ms Fu reveals COP presidency's direction to make this process as inclusive and transparent as possible

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa'izah Sani and ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

