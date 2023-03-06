Green Pulse Podcast: Forest carbon offsets – the view from a project developer

But a recent investigation by The Guardian concluded that rainforest carbon offsets issued by Verra, the world’s main certification body for offsets, were mostly worthless. The conclusion has been widely panned as inaccurate.

So what are these projects really like on the ground? How difficult are they and how much work goes into creating and running them?

In this episode, we speak to Todd Lemons and Jim Procanik, who developed the Rimba Raya project in Central Kalimantan in Indonesia more than a decade ago. The project saved a large area of peat swamp forest from being chopped down to grow oil palms.

Messrs Lemons and Procanik explain more about Rimba Raya, the forest area and the projects to help save the forest and boost local livelihoods.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:31 What is the Rimba Raya project and why is it important?

4:05 The project’s impact on the forest area

8:29 “The forest is our most efficient mechanism for fighting climate change.”

12:57 There are fears forest carbon projects can be damaged by fire or logging. How to address this?

17:45 “These forests have so many other benefits other than CO2 sequestration (which is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide)

Listen to Pt 1 - Forest carbon offsets - scam or climate saviour?: https://str.sg/ikxn

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!