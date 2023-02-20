Green Pulse Podcast: Forest carbon offsets - scam or climate saviour?

Forest carbon offsets have become big business, helping offset buyers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their climate targets, in addition to other carbon-cutting steps that they must take. But rainforest carbon offsets are controversial because of concerns over the quality of the credits and projects and whether the forests will really remain standing for the long term. And do these projects really lead to big reductions in deforestation?

The issue has come to the fore after a recent investigation by The Guardian, which concluded that rainforest carbon offsets issued by Verra, the world’s main certification body for offsets, were mostly worthless. Though widely panned as being flawed, the conclusions by The Guardian have highlighted the need for further tightening of the standards and scrutiny of forest carbon offsets.

In this episode, ST’s climate editor David Fogarty hosts Professor Koh Lian Pin - director of the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions - who has been working to boost the integrity of nature-based carbon offset projects. He looks at the pros and cons of rainforest carbon offsets.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:19 What are forest carbon projects?

4:56 How much carbon are we talking about?

7:15 Why have these projects been so controversial?

12:15 “The good must continually get better” in carbon accounting and monitoring

17:08 “The highest quality carbon offset is actually the one we don’t need.”

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!