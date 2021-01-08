Green Pulse Podcast: Follow ST's green podcasters in 2021

The Straits Times' environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty host new episodes twice a month, analysing the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change. These are the best episodes of our Green Pulse Podcast series so far.

Green Pulse Ep 15: Can raised awareness of Covid-19 help end Asia's wildlife markets? (featuring Mr Rohit Singh, zero poaching lead at the World Wild Fund for Nature Singapore)

Green Pulse Ep 39: Singapore’s great green transition (featuring Mr Simon Schillebeeckx, assistant professor of strategic management at the Singapore Management University )

Green Pulse Ep 28: Why planting trees is no quick-fix for climate change (featuring Mr Koh Lian Pin, Director of the Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions at the National University of Singapore)

Green Pulse Ep 30: What has Covid-19 taught Singapore about sustainability (featuring Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development)

Green Pulse Ep 35: Getting to the bottom of plastic pollution (featuring Ms Denise Hardesty, specialist in plastic pollution and illegal fishing at Australia’s national science agency)

Green Pulse Episode 22: The Great Barrier Bleach (featuring Dr David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority in Townsville, Queensland)

Green Pulse Episode 26: A Covid-19 tide of trash; and implications for marine life

Green Pulse Ep 40: Could no-kill meat products be food for the future? (featuring Ms Elaine Siu, managing director of The Good Food Institute Asia Pacific)

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu